Cardinals' Christian Kirk Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List Ahead of Week 17

The Arizona Cardinals have placed wide receiver Christian Kirk on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and he will miss his team's game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Placement on the list either means that a player has tested positive for COVID-19 or is considered a "high risk" close contact to someone who returned a positive COVID-19 test result. Kirk's status has not been reported.

Kirk, 24, has caught 48 passes for 621 yards and six touchdowns in 14 games this year. The Cardinals selected the former Texas A&M star with the 47th overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

The Cardinals are scheduled to visit the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET. The Cardinals-Rams winner will make the playoffs. The loser will as well if the Chicago Bears fall to the Green Bay Packers.

Kirk is the Cardinals' second-leading receiver. DeAndre Hopkins still figures to lead the team in receiving Sunday, but other wideouts such as 11-time Pro Bowler Larry Fitzgerald and KeeSean Johnson may be called upon to provide more help in the pass game.