    Cardinals' Christian Kirk Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List Ahead of Week 17

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJanuary 2, 2021
    Alerted 22m ago in the B/R App

    Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
    Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

    The Arizona Cardinals have placed wide receiver Christian Kirk on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and he will miss his team's game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

    Placement on the list either means that a player has tested positive for COVID-19 or is considered a "high risk" close contact to someone who returned a positive COVID-19 test result. Kirk's status has not been reported.

    Kirk, 24, has caught 48 passes for 621 yards and six touchdowns in 14 games this year. The Cardinals selected the former Texas A&M star with the 47th overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

    The Cardinals are scheduled to visit the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET. The Cardinals-Rams winner will make the playoffs. The loser will as well if the Chicago Bears fall to the Green Bay Packers.

    Kirk is the Cardinals' second-leading receiver. DeAndre Hopkins still figures to lead the team in receiving Sunday, but other wideouts such as 11-time Pro Bowler Larry Fitzgerald and KeeSean Johnson may be called upon to provide more help in the pass game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Christian Kirk placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of game against Rams

      Christian Kirk placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of game against Rams
      Arizona Cardinals logo
      Arizona Cardinals

      Christian Kirk placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of game against Rams

      12news.com
      via 12news.com

      Cardinals place WR Christian Kirk on COVID-19 reserve list

      Cardinals place WR Christian Kirk on COVID-19 reserve list
      Arizona Cardinals logo
      Arizona Cardinals

      Cardinals place WR Christian Kirk on COVID-19 reserve list

      Arizona Sports
      via Arizona Sports

      Tony Romo Won't Call Cards-Rams Due to COVID-19 Protocols

      Tony Romo Won't Call Cards-Rams Due to COVID-19 Protocols
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Tony Romo Won't Call Cards-Rams Due to COVID-19 Protocols

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Urban Meyer Expected to Replace Doug Marrone as Jags HC

      Report: Urban Meyer Expected to Replace Doug Marrone as Jags HC
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Urban Meyer Expected to Replace Doug Marrone as Jags HC

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report