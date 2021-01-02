Report: Alex Smith Likely to Start for Washington vs. Eagles Despite Calf Injury

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The Washington Football Team is reportedly planning to start veteran Alex Smith at quarterback against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night.

Smith missed the past two games with a calf injury, but according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, his calf is "feeling fine" after practicing this week.

Washington is facing a win-or-go-home scenario Sunday. With a victory, it will clinch the NFC East and the No. 4 seed in the playoffs, but with a loss, the winner of the Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants game earlier in the day will win the division and earn a playoff berth.

With Smith on the shelf, Washington started 2019 No. 15 overall draft pick Dwayne Haskins at quarterback in consecutive games. A win in either of those contests would have clinched the division for Washington entering Week 17, but Haskins fell short each time.

Due to a combination of poor play and a COVID-19 protocol violation that saw him partying without wearing a mask recently, Haskins was released from the team this week.

That left journeyman Taylor Heinicke as the only other option at quarterback aside from Smith, but it looks like he won't be needed against Philadelphia unless Smith gets hurt or doesn't perform well.

The 36-year-old Smith has likely already sewn up NFL Comeback Player of the Year honors, but leading Washington to the playoffs would give him yet another major accomplishment in what has been a magical season for the former No. 1 overall draft pick.

Smith missed the entire 2019 season due to a severe leg injury that led to infections and could have resulted in amputation.

He became the starter only after Haskins was benched and Kyle Allen was lost for the rest of the season due to injury, and Smith has made the most of the opportunity.

Smith is 4-1 as a starter this season and has completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 1,420 yards, four touchdowns and six interceptions.

Head coach Ron Rivera hasn't asked for much out of Smith other than making the smart, simple plays and allowing the team's talented defense and strong running game, spearheaded by Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic, to do most of the heavy lifting.

With Smith likely back in the lineup Sunday, Washington has a fighting chance to win the game and clinch the division for the first time since 2015.