NFL Playoff Picture 2021: AFC, NFC Wild-Card Scenarios and Week 17 Predictions

1. Kansas City Chiefs

2. Buffalo Bills

3. Pittsburgh Steelers

4. Tennessee Titans

5. Miami Dolphins

6. Baltimore Ravens

7. Cleveland Browns

Let's start with the AFC South title, which can still be won by either the Titans or Colts in Week 17. However, Tennessee remains in control in that race, and it can clinch with a win over Houston Texans or an Indianapolis loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

It seems likely that the Titans are going to take care of business themselves. They should travel to Houston and notch another win over the Texans, who they beat 42-36 in overtime in Week 6. Knowing it can win its first division title since 2008 with a victory, Tennessee should be motivated to bounce back from last week's loss at Green Bay and secure its spot in the playoffs.

From there, the Colts will have to hope to secure a wild-card berth by winning and hoping that one of the three teams currently in wild-card spots (the Dolphins, Ravens and Browns) loses. But it's going to be difficult for that to happen.

Miami is playing Buffalo on the road, but there's a chance the Bills will be resting some of their starters with them no longer in the running for the No. 1 seed in the AFC (which the Chiefs clinched). The Dolphins lost 31-28 to the Bills in Week 2, and if Buffalo is without some of its top players, there's no reason to think Miami can't win and secure its spot in the playoffs.

Baltimore has a road matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, the last-place team in the AFC North. The Ravens already own a 27-3 win over the Bengals, who they defeated at home in Week 5. Expect Baltimore to handily win again.

Looking to end the longest active playoff drought in the NFL (which dates back to the 2002 season), Cleveland has a home matchup against Pittsburgh. However, the Steelers have already announced that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger won't be playing, and they're likely to rest some other starters, too. The Browns should be able to win and finally get back to the postseason.

And with that, the Colts will miss out on the playoffs, even though they're likely to finish 11-5 with a Week 17 win over the Jaguars.