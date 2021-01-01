    Trevor Bauer Reveals Blue Jays Talks in Twitter Video: 'That's Moving Forward'

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 1, 2021

    Cincinnati Reds' Trevor Bauer reacts after recording a strikeout against Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich during a baseball game in Cincinnati, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. The Reds won 6-1. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
    Aaron Doster/Associated Press

    Reigning National League Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer confirmed he's had talks with the Toronto Blue Jays

    Bauer said on Twitter he had a call with the team to "talk to their pitching coach and high-performance coach and see what they have to offer. So that's moving forward."

    The Blue Jays are rumored to be looking at several marquee free agents this offseason as they try to build off last season's playoff appearance. 

    Andy Martino of SNY.tv reported Wednesday that Toronto and the New York Mets are "seriously interested" in George Springer and remain "engaged with his representatives."

    MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported the 29-year-old Bauer wants a deal of five or six years worth between $36 million and $40 million annually, though he refuted that on Twitter. 

    "Jon thank god for you. I'm learning so much about my free agency from your tweets! Keep em coming! Also @AgentRachelLuba is her twitter tag in case you want to tag her next time," he wrote.

    Starting pitching is a need for the Blue Jays. Their rotation finished last season ranked 17th in ERA (4.55) and 23rd in FanGraphs wins above replacement (2.6). 

    Despite those holes in the pitching staff, Toronto finished third in the AL East with a 32-28 record. It made the postseason for the first time since 2016 but was swept in the Wild Card Round by the Tampa Bay Rays

    Bauer won the 2020 NL Cy Young Award with the Cincinnati Reds. The right-hander led the NL with a 1.73 ERA and finished second with 100 strikeouts in 73 innings. 

