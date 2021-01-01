Giants OL Coach Dave DeGuglielmo Tests Positive for COVID-19, Out vs. Cowboys

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

The New York Giants announced offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo has tested positive for COVID-19, but it hasn't altered the team's preparations for Sunday's Week 17 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

ESPN's Adam Schefter confirmed DeGuglielmo will miss the matchup with the Cowboys.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

