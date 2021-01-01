    Giants OL Coach Dave DeGuglielmo Tests Positive for COVID-19, Out vs. Cowboys

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 1, 2021
    Miami Dolphins new offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo runs players through drills at the teams NFL football training camp, Tuesday, July 30, 2019 in Davie, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
    Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

    The New York Giants announced offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo has tested positive for COVID-19, but it hasn't altered the team's preparations for Sunday's Week 17 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

    ESPN's Adam Schefter confirmed DeGuglielmo will miss the matchup with the Cowboys.

                     

