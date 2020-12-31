Patriots' Cam Newton Learned He's a 'Mentally Tough SOB' in 2020 Season

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton said that he's a "mentally tough S.O.B." when Chris Mason of masslive.com asked him about what he learned after facing numerous hardships during the 2020 calendar year (11-minute mark).

Ryan Hannable of WEEI provided a transcript of Newton's entire response, which said the following in part:

“I’m a mentally tough, S.O.B., bruh," Newton said.

"And everything that you just said really wasn’t really the main one that I’m just like, you know—which ones did you say? You said the injuries, that was tough to kind of get over. The late free agency. Yup. That was tough. COVID, you mentioned. And even the success, those are all ones that you kind of look back and kind of, 'Yeah, it could have been better.'

"The one for me is my kids. It’s my children. It’s like any father, any mother who’s on this call right now to go without talking to your kids or your family. That was—that’s everything, you know what I’m saying? Because like, I’ll put it like this: And I’m being honest, right? I had two birthdays that I didn’t see.

"My son Chosen’s birthday was on Christmas Eve. I didn’t get to see it with him. My son Cashmere’s birthday was on Sept. 30, and I didn’t get to see that too. Cashmere just turned 1, so that was kind of a big deal for him. Chosen just turned 5. So—and even more or less, not seeing my kids’ first steps."

Newton joined the Patriots this offseason after the Carolina Panthers released him following nine seasons with the team. It was a tough exit for the 2015 NFL MVP, who helped Carolina win three division titles and one conference championship during his time there.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The quarterback was not highly sought after on the free-agent market after a shoulder injury and a Lisfranc injury marred his last couple seasons. The Patriots ended up signing Newton to a one-year deal nearly three months after he was initially released.

On the field, it would be a Herculean task for any quarterback to follow the footsteps of six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.

Newton flashed at times this year, notably accounting for 444 total yards and three touchdowns against the Seattle Seahawks. However, the Pats' offense largely sputtered, and Newton has thrown twice as many interceptions (10) as touchdowns (five).

Newton and the Patriots have struggled, going 6-9. It marked the first time the Pats have had a losing record since 2000.

In addition, Newton tested positive for COVID-19 and was forced to miss a game. He told reporters that he felt "stagnant" after returning to the field.

However, none of that compared to Newton missing out on key events in his children's lives, as he noted. Newton is the father of seven children, and he expressed regret missing out on numerous birthdays in person.

Newton and the Pats will finish their season on Sunday against the New York Jets.