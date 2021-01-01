Sugar Bowl 2021: Final Odds and Prediction for Ohio State vs. Clemson

Brian Blanco/Associated Press

It's the time of year when Clemson thrives the most—College Football Playoff time.

The Tigers are in the CFP for the sixth consecutive year, and now, they'll face Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl on Friday night at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. Clemson is looking to win its third national title in five seasons and its first since the 2018 season.

Last season, the Tigers came up short in the CFP National Championship Game, in which they lost to LSU. But before that, they beat the Buckeyes 29-23 in the Fiesta Bowl, continuing their dominance over Ohio State. Clemson has won all four meetings between the two programs, two of which have come in the College Football Playoff.

Here's everything else you need to know heading into Friday's Sugar Bowl.

Sugar Bowl Information

Date: Friday, Jan. 1

Start Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN online

Odds

Spread: Clemson (-7)

Over/Under: 67.5 points

Moneyline: Clemson -286 (bet $286 to win $100); Ohio State +220 (bet $100 to win $220)

Via DraftKings Sportsbook

Preview, Prediction

Typically, Clemson hasn't lost a game by the time the College Football Playoff arrives. That was the case in both the 2018 and 2019 seasons. However, the Tigers enter this year's Playoff with one loss on their record. But that shouldn't lower expectations for them, as they're again one of the top teams in the nation.

Clemson's rare regular-season loss came on Nov. 7, when it lost to Notre Dame 47-40 in double overtime. But the Tigers were without starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence and several other key players following positive COVID-19 tests and contact-tracing protocols.

After that defeat, Clemson regrouped and won its next three games, which included avenging that loss by beating the Fighting Irish 34-10 in the ACC Championship Game. It marked the sixth straight season that the Tigers have won the ACC title.

"You've got to face a little bit of adversity and sometimes you're a little bit blinded by success if you don't have any hiccups along the way," Lawrence said, according to Ralph D. Russo of the Associated Press.

Ohio State continued its own dominance in the Big Ten, winning the conference championship for the fourth straight season. However, there was some debate over whether the Buckeyes should be included in the CFP despite being an undefeated conference champion.

That's because Ohio State has played only six games, which includes its victory over Northwestern in the Big Ten Championship Game. Still, the CFP selection committee decided that the Buckeyes were deserving of the No. 3 seed, as they were also ranked ahead of Notre Dame, which only had one loss but fell short in the ACC Championship Game.

Now, Clemson and Ohio State are set to go head-to-head in what should be a competitive matchup. Although the Tigers are favored to win by a touchdown, it's likely going to be a close game, just as it was when the teams met in last year's CFP, when the Buckeyes' season came to an end.

"So that has kind of been our whole motivation this offseason. Just getting the chance to play those guys again is a great opportunity," Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields said, per Russo. "Of course, we know Clemson is a great team. Great coaching staff, great players. So we're just excited to be on the same stage as them and getting another chance to play those guys."

Expect Lawrence and Fields to both have strong showings. Lawrence, who is one of four finalists for the Heisman Trophy, has passed for 2,753 yards, 22 touchdowns and four interceptions in nine games. Fields has passed for 1,521 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions and scored five rushing touchdowns in six games.

It may be a close game most of the way, but Clemson's talent and experience are going to help it pull away late. Lawrence should lead some late scoring drives for the Tigers to put the game away, helping them yet again reach the CFP National Championship Game.

Prediction: Clemson 38, Ohio State 24

