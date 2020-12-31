Lauri Markkanen Among 4 Bulls out vs. Wizards Due to Health Protocols

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Chicago Bulls will visit the Washington Wizards without Lauri Markkanen, Ryan Arcidiacono, Tomas Satoransky and Chandler Hutchison available, head coach Billy Donovan told reporters.

All four have been ruled out under the league's health and safety protocols. It's unclear if the four will be able to travel with the team from D.C. to Milwaukee for the Bulls' next game.

The Bulls (1-3) won their first game of the season on December 29 when they played the Wizards in the first of back-to-back meetings at Capital One Arena. Markkanen posted nine points with four rebounds in the victory while Satoransky added another 12 points and two assists off the bench.

As for who would be called upon to play provide depth for Chicago on Thursday, Donovan didn't have a solid idea yet. The first-year Bulls coach said he would talk it over with his staff before tipoff.

"I think this is something I've been talking about for awhile, that you have to stay flexible and different things can happen," Donovan said. "And you have to be able to handle them."

Chicago has Coby White and Adam Mokoka available at point guard. Undrafted free-agent signee Devon Dotson is also active but has yet to appear in a game this season. Thursday may provide the Kansas alum with an opportunity to make his debut.

Otto Porter Jr. and Daniel Gafford may see their minutes increase with Markkanen sidelined.

It's a less than ideal situation for a Bulls team struggling to begin the year.