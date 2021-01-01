NFL Playoff Bracket 2021: Picks and Predictions for AFC, NFC Wild Card

2 of 3

AJ Mast/Associated Press

The Titans Will Win Their 1st AFC South Title Since 2008

The Tennessee Titans haven't clinched a playoff berth, but they control their destiny in the AFC South race. All they have to do to win the division title is notch a road victory against the Houston Texans, whom they beat earlier in the season (a 42-36 overtime victory in Week 6).

The Texans have gone downhill over the past month, losing all four of their games in December to fall to 4-11. And while they have a solid offense and some defensive playmakers, they don't have any momentum heading into this matchup with the Titans.

That's why Tennessee, which be motivated to win the division title, will take care of business on the road. Expect the Titans to rely heavily on star running back Derrick Henry, who will carry them to the AFC South crown and into the playoffs.

Colts Miss Playoffs Because of Wins by Dolphins, Ravens, Browns

For the Miami Dolphins, Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns, they can keep things simple in the AFC wild-card race by winning their respective games. Each of those three teams control its playoff fate and will get into the postseason with a Week 17 victory. And that's what is likely to happen.

The Dolphins and Browns are going to benefit from playing division champions with nothing at stake. The Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers, respectively, have already clinched their divisions and can't overtake the Kansas City Chiefs for the No. 1 seed, which is the only spot that receives a first-round bye.

While Pittsburgh has already announced that starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger won't play, Buffalo has yet to say whether it will be resting its starters. It wouldn't be surprising to see both the Steelers and Bills sit key players to get a short break before their Wild Card Round matchups.

That should allow both Miami and Cleveland to earn victories and reach the postseason.

Meanwhile, the Ravens shouldn't have any issues on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals. In Week 5, Baltimore won the first meeting between the AFC North rivals 27-3. And even though the Bengals have won back-to-back games for the first time this season, the Ravens have won four in a row and appear to be surging into the playoffs.

With those three teams winning, it won't matter that the Indianapolis Colts should beat the Jacksonville Jaguars to improve to 11-5. They are going to be on the wrong side of tiebreakers in both the AFC South and wild-card race. So despite a strong season, they are not going to be heading to the playoffs.