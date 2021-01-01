Packers' Aaron Rodgers 'In the Grieving Process' After David Bakhtiari's Injury

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he's still in the "grieving process" upon hearing news that left tackle David Bakhtiari suffered a season-ending knee injury during practice on Thursday.

"I got a call from him yesterday, late in the afternoon," Rodgers told reporters Friday, per ESPN's Rob Demovsky.

"I was hoping for some good news. Didn't get it. You gotta move on, but right now it's still a little raw. We're still sad and hurting for Dave, just because it's our brother and it's our left tackle, our teammate. It's been a tough time for us and times that by infinity is probably where he's at right now."

Per Demovsky, it is believed that Bakhtiari suffered a torn ACL, but further tests will be performed to decide the official diagnosis.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.