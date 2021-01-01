    Packers' Aaron Rodgers 'In the Grieving Process' After David Bakhtiari's Injury

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJanuary 1, 2021

    Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers runs for a first down during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
    Mike Roemer/Associated Press

    Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he's still in the "grieving process" upon hearing news that left tackle David Bakhtiari suffered a season-ending knee injury during practice on Thursday.

    "I got a call from him yesterday, late in the afternoon," Rodgers told reporters Friday, per ESPN's Rob Demovsky.

    "I was hoping for some good news. Didn't get it. You gotta move on, but right now it's still a little raw. We're still sad and hurting for Dave, just because it's our brother and it's our left tackle, our teammate. It's been a tough time for us and times that by infinity is probably where he's at right now."

    Per Demovsky, it is believed that Bakhtiari suffered a torn ACL, but further tests will be performed to decide the official diagnosis.

          

