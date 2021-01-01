NFL Playoffs 2021: Predictions for AFC, NFC Bracket and Seeds

2 of 3

David Richard/Associated Press

No. 1 seed: Kansas City Chiefs

No. 2 seed Buffalo Bills vs. No. 7 seed Cleveland Browns

No. 3 seed Pittsburgh Steelers vs. No. 6 seed Baltimore Ravens

No. 4 seed Tennessee Titans vs. No. 5 Miami Dolphins

The Colts will beat the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road Sunday to improve to 11-5, avenging their loss to their AFC South rival from Week 1 (which is still the Jags' only victory of the season). Yet it won't be enough for Indianapolis to get into the playoffs.

That's because the Colts need help to reach the postseason, and they are not going to get it based on the matchups facing the other teams in the playoff mix.

Needing a win to clinch the AFC South crown, that's just what the Titans will do on the road against the Houston Texans. Tennessee already beat Houston once this season (a 42-36 overtime victory in Week 6), and it shouldn't have trouble doing so again, knowing it can seal its first division title since 2008 with a win.

The Miami Dolphins have what would typically be a difficult AFC East road matchup against the Buffalo Bills. However, Buffalo can't get a first-round bye and has already clinched the division title. The Bills haven't said whether they will be resting starters at the time of publication, but it's hard to imagine they play everybody in a game with essentially nothing on the line. A motivated Miami will win and get into the playoffs.

Of all the teams in the AFC wild-card mix, the Baltimore Ravens have the easiest matchup. They are going on the road to face the Cincinnati Bengals, whom they beat 27-3 back in Week 5. Baltimore has won four games in a row, and it should keep its momentum going with another victory.

The Cleveland Browns have the longest active playoff drought in the NFL (dating back to 2002), and that can finally end if they beat the Pittsburgh Steelers. The AFC North champion has already announced that Ben Roethlisberger will be sitting for rest and that backup quarterback Mason Rudolph will be starting. The Steelers are likely to rest more starters with the first-round bye out of reach, so the Browns should win at home.

With all these outcomes, the Colts are going to come up just short despite ending their regular season with a win.