NFL Playoffs 2021: Predictions for AFC, NFC Bracket and Seeds

NFL Playoffs 2021: Predictions for AFC, NFC Bracket and SeedsJanuary 1, 2021
The start of the NFL playoffs is almost upon us. However, there is still much to be decided before the postseason begins, as only seven of the 14 spots have been secured.
On Sunday, all 32 teams will be in action. And with two division titles up for grabs and multiple wild-card spots available, several franchises are facing must-win games in Week 17.
Will the Tennessee Titans or Indianapolis Colts end up atop the AFC South? Which of the three alive teams in the NFC East—the Washington Football Team, Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants—will claim the division crown? Who will end up missing out on playoff spots?
Here's a look at the NFL playoff picture, followed by predictions for how things will shake out.
Current NFL Playoff Picture
AFC
Division Leaders
1. Kansas City Chiefs (14-1, clinched AFC West and No. 1 seed)
2. Buffalo Bills (12-3, clinched AFC East)
3. Pittsburgh Steelers (12-3, clinched AFC North)
4. Tennessee Titans (10-5)
Wild-Card Leaders
5. Miami Dolphins (10-5)
6. Baltimore Ravens (10-5)
7. Cleveland Browns (10-5)
In the Hunt
8. Indianapolis Colts (10-5)
NFC
Division Leaders
1. Green Bay Packers (12-3, clinched NFC North)
2. New Orleans Saints (11-4, clinched NFC South)
3. Seattle Seahawks (11-4, clinched NFC West)
4. Washington Football Team (6-9)
Wild-Card Leaders
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-5, clinched playoff berth)
6. Los Angeles Rams (9-6)
7. Chicago Bears (8-7)
In the Hunt
8. Arizona Cardinals (8-7)
The Dallas Cowboys (6-9) and New York Giants (5-10) are still alive in the NFC East race.
AFC Predictions
No. 1 seed: Kansas City Chiefs
No. 2 seed Buffalo Bills vs. No. 7 seed Cleveland Browns
No. 3 seed Pittsburgh Steelers vs. No. 6 seed Baltimore Ravens
No. 4 seed Tennessee Titans vs. No. 5 Miami Dolphins
The Colts will beat the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road Sunday to improve to 11-5, avenging their loss to their AFC South rival from Week 1 (which is still the Jags' only victory of the season). Yet it won't be enough for Indianapolis to get into the playoffs.
That's because the Colts need help to reach the postseason, and they are not going to get it based on the matchups facing the other teams in the playoff mix.
Needing a win to clinch the AFC South crown, that's just what the Titans will do on the road against the Houston Texans. Tennessee already beat Houston once this season (a 42-36 overtime victory in Week 6), and it shouldn't have trouble doing so again, knowing it can seal its first division title since 2008 with a win.
The Miami Dolphins have what would typically be a difficult AFC East road matchup against the Buffalo Bills. However, Buffalo can't get a first-round bye and has already clinched the division title. The Bills haven't said whether they will be resting starters at the time of publication, but it's hard to imagine they play everybody in a game with essentially nothing on the line. A motivated Miami will win and get into the playoffs.
Of all the teams in the AFC wild-card mix, the Baltimore Ravens have the easiest matchup. They are going on the road to face the Cincinnati Bengals, whom they beat 27-3 back in Week 5. Baltimore has won four games in a row, and it should keep its momentum going with another victory.
The Cleveland Browns have the longest active playoff drought in the NFL (dating back to 2002), and that can finally end if they beat the Pittsburgh Steelers. The AFC North champion has already announced that Ben Roethlisberger will be sitting for rest and that backup quarterback Mason Rudolph will be starting. The Steelers are likely to rest more starters with the first-round bye out of reach, so the Browns should win at home.
With all these outcomes, the Colts are going to come up just short despite ending their regular season with a win.
NFC Predictions
No. 1 seed: Green Bay Packers
No. 2 seed New Orleans Saints vs. No. 7 Los Angeles Rams
No. 3 seed Seattle Seahawks vs. No. 6 Arizona Cardinals
No. 4 seed Washington Football Team vs. No. 5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
One of the most important games on the Week 17 slate is the NFC North showdown between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears in the Windy City. While the Packers are looking to solidify their spot as the No. 1 seed, the Bears are trying to get into the playoffs for the second time in three seasons.
Green Bay has had Chicago's number in recent years, though, winning 18 of the past 22 meetings between the teams. And the Packers already beat them once this season, notching a 41-25 victory in Week 12, which was the start of their five-game winning streak.
Expect Green Bay to win again and earn the No. 1 seed, a result that will spell trouble for Chicago.
The other important game in the conference's wild-card picture is the NFC West matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals. Although L.A. will be at home, it's going to be without quarterback Jared Goff (right thumb surgery) and wide receiver Cooper Kupp (positive COVID-19 test). Rams backup quarterback John Wolford will be making his first career start.
With Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray (leg injury) expected to play, the Cardinals should avenge their Week 13 loss to the Rams, which will secure them a spot in the playoffs for the first time since the 2015 season.
Even though Los Angeles will lose, it will still get into the playoffs as the No. 7 seed with Chicago also losing. And if the Rams can get healthy for the Wild Card Round, they could be a sleeper team.
As for the NFC East title, Washington should take care of business on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles. With a win, Washington will be the division champion. If it loses, the winner of the matchup between the Cowboys and Giants will earn the NFC East crown.
However, it won't come to that, with Washington sweeping its season series against Philadelphia, relying on its strong defense to once again lead the way while it scores just enough points to pull out a crucial win and return to the playoffs for the first time since the 2015 season.