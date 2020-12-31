    Nets' Kyrie Irving Pays Off Tuition of 9 HBCU Students Through His Foundation

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 31, 2020
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving plays against the Boston Celtics during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

    Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving paid off the tuition of nine Lincoln University students as part of his foundation's 11 days of giving in December.

    Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Irving made the gesture to the HBCU students Dec. 10.

    Irving has been one of the most involved athletes in social causes throughout 2020, offering his support (financial and otherwise) to issues like racial inequity and the COVID-19 pandemic. In March, Irving donated $323,000 and 250,000 meals to people affected by the coronavirus. He also donated $1.5 million to WNBA players who sat out the 2020 season over concerns related to the coronavirus or social injustice.

    Lincoln University, located in Chester County, Pennsylvania, was founded in 1854 and is credited as the first HBCU to grant degrees.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Markkanen Out vs. Wizards

      Bulls PF along with Arcidiacono, Satoransky and Hutchison are out tonight due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols

      Markkanen Out vs. Wizards
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Markkanen Out vs. Wizards

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Kyrie Paid Students' Tuition 🎁

      Nets star has paid off college tuition of nine students from HBCU Lincoln University 🎥

      Kyrie Paid Students' Tuition 🎁
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Kyrie Paid Students' Tuition 🎁

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Who Will Step Up in Dinwiddie’s Absence?

      Who Will Step Up in Dinwiddie’s Absence?
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      Who Will Step Up in Dinwiddie’s Absence?

      Gabe Ibrahim
      via Brooklyn Nets, NY Liberty, LI Nets Analysis Site | Nets Republic

      Nets, Celtics, 76ers, Heat, Raptors Have Called About Harden

      Nets, Celtics, 76ers, Heat, Raptors Have Called About Harden
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      Nets, Celtics, 76ers, Heat, Raptors Have Called About Harden

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report