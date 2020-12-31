Nets' Kyrie Irving Pays Off Tuition of 9 HBCU Students Through His Foundation

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving paid off the tuition of nine Lincoln University students as part of his foundation's 11 days of giving in December.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Irving made the gesture to the HBCU students Dec. 10.

Irving has been one of the most involved athletes in social causes throughout 2020, offering his support (financial and otherwise) to issues like racial inequity and the COVID-19 pandemic. In March, Irving donated $323,000 and 250,000 meals to people affected by the coronavirus. He also donated $1.5 million to WNBA players who sat out the 2020 season over concerns related to the coronavirus or social injustice.

Lincoln University, located in Chester County, Pennsylvania, was founded in 1854 and is credited as the first HBCU to grant degrees.