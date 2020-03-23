Nets' Kyrie Irving Donates $323K, 250K Meals Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 23, 2020

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 1: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during the game against the Washington Wizards on February 1, 2020 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images)
Ned Dishman/Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets' star point guard Kyrie Irving announced Monday that he is donating $323,000 to Feeding America, with Lineage Logistics matching up to $200,000 in donations as well, amidst the coronavirus pandemic.  

He is also partnering with City Harvest and donating 250,000 meals across the New York area. Irving announced he is creating the Share A Meal campaign in partnership with those organizations "to help marginalized communities get the food sources they require."

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

