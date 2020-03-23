Nets' Kyrie Irving Donates $323K, 250K Meals Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Ned Dishman/Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets' star point guard Kyrie Irving announced Monday that he is donating $323,000 to Feeding America, with Lineage Logistics matching up to $200,000 in donations as well, amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

He is also partnering with City Harvest and donating 250,000 meals across the New York area. Irving announced he is creating the Share A Meal campaign in partnership with those organizations "to help marginalized communities get the food sources they require."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

