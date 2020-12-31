Peach Bowl 2021: Odds, Daily Fantasy Tips for Georgia vs. Cincinnati

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Georgia doesn't have to travel far for its bowl game this season. For the first time since 2006, the Bulldogs will be playing in the Peach Bowl, which is set to take place Friday afternoon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. And they will be going up against an undefeated opponent.

Cincinnati has won its first nine games of the season, which included beating Tulsa in the AAC Championship Game. The Bearcats have an opportunity to end their campaign with a big win over a team it hasn't beaten in the programs' two previous meetings (1942 and 1976).

The Bulldogs are 7-2, with their pair of losses coming against the teams that contested the SEC Championship Game (Alabama and Florida). They ended the regular season on a three-game winning streak, notching victories against Mississippi State, South Carolina and Missouri.

While Georgia is looking to win a bowl game for the second straight season, Cincinnati could win a bowl matchup for the third season in a row.

Here's everything you need to know about this year's Peach Bowl, along with some daily fantasy tips for the matchup.

Peach Bowl Information

Date: Friday, Jan. 1

Start Time: Noon ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN online

Odds

Spread: Georgia (-6.5)

Over/Under: 50.5 points

Moneyline: Georgia -245 (bet $245 to win $100); Cincinnati +195 (bet $100 to win $195)

Daily Fantasy Tips

Daniels a Strong Option for Starting QB in DFS Lineups

Georgia had some quarterback struggles this season, but those were alleviated when JT Daniels took over the starting job. After transferring from USC, Daniels didn't play in the Bulldogs' first six games of 2020, partially because he was still recovering from multiple knee surgeries stemming from an ACL injury.

Once Daniels got on to the field, he impressed, passing for 839 yards, nine touchdowns and one interception while leading Georgia to three straight wins to end the regular season. His best showing was his Bulldogs debut against Mississippi State on Nov. 21, when he passed for 401 yards and four touchdowns. He also ended the regular season strong, passing for 299 yards and three touchdowns against Missouri on Dec. 12.

While some Georgia players have opted to skip the Peach Bowl, most of its starting offense will be in action. That should bode well for Daniels, who is likely to put up big numbers against a Cincinnati defense that is set for one of its biggest tests of the season.

Daniels, who has yet to announce his plans for 2021, should carry over momentum into what could be his final game with the Bulldogs. Expect him to throw multiple touchdown passes, racking up a decent number of yards while doing so.

Cincinnati TE Whyle Likely to Get into End Zone at Least Once

John Raoux/Associated Press

More often than not this season, Cincinnati redshirt sophomore tight end Josh Whyle got into the end zone, as he scored a touchdown in five of the Bearcats' nine games. He's also the team's leading receiver, having hauled in 25 passes for 318 yards.

Cincinnati has a solid passing attack, and it could have a decent showing against Georgia despite the Bulldogs' strong defense. However, Georgia will be missing linebacker Monty Rice and defensive backs Eric Stokes and DJ Daniel, who all opted to skip the game.

Whyle only had a 27-yard reception in the AAC Championship Game, but Friday presents an opportunity for him to have a bounce-back performance. He's likely to put up numbers closer to the ones he had against UCF on Nov. 21, when he had five catches for 81 yards and a touchdown.

Because of his touchdown frequency, Whyle should be a worthwhile daily fantasy play, as he's likely to get into the end zone and could put up more solid numbers against a short-handed Georgia defense.

Pickens Should Continue Recent Momentum for Bulldogs

Michael Woods/Associated Press

Sophomore wide receiver George Pickens entered the 2020 season with the opportunity to build off his impressive debut season at Georgia. And since Daniels took over at quarterback, Pickens has started to live up to those high expectations.

Pickens had eight receptions for 87 yards and a touchdown against Mississippi State on Nov. 21. He ended the regular season by hauling in five passes for a season-high 126 yards and two touchdowns against Missouri on Dec. 12, marking his second multi-touchdown game of his career and his first of the year.

Daniels is likely to spread the ball around in the Peach Bowl, but Pickens could be one of the more difficult receivers to contain. Pickens is 6'3" and 200 pounds, and he's likely to use his size and physicality to have a strong showing against the Bearcats.

That makes Pickens worth consideration for daily fantasy lineups at wide receiver Friday.

