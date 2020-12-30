LeBron James, Anthony Davis Lead Lakers to Win vs. Spurs

Eric Gay/Associated Press

LeBron James got a birthday present in the form of a new NBA record as he led the Los Angeles Lakers to a 121-107 defeat of the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.

On his 36th birthday, James became the first player to score at least 10 points in 1,000 consecutive games when he posted 26 points in the victory.

That wasn't the only historic moment to come out of Wednesday's game. Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was tossed before the half, and assistant coach Becky Hammon took over as acting head coach, becoming the first woman to coach in the NBA.

The Spurs, who dropped their first game of the season Sunday to the New Orleans Pelicans, were led by guard Dejounte Murray, who posted 25 points with six rebounds and six assists.

Notable Performers

LeBron James, SF, Lakers: 26 PTS (11-23 FG, 1-3 3PT, 3-5 FT), 8 AST, 5 REB, STL, BLK

26 PTS (11-23 FG, 1-3 3PT, 3-5 FT), 8 AST, 5 REB, STL, BLK Anthony Davis, PF, Lakers: 20 PTS (9-15 FG, 2-2 FT), 9 REB, 3 AST, 2 BLK

20 PTS (9-15 FG, 2-2 FT), 9 REB, 3 AST, 2 BLK Dejounte Murray, PG, Spurs: 29 PTS (12-19 FG, 2-3 3PT, 3-3 FT), 7 REB, 7 AST, STL

29 PTS (12-19 FG, 2-3 3PT, 3-3 FT), 7 REB, 7 AST, STL DeMar DeRozan, SG, Spurs: 23 PTS (7-12 FG, 1-1 3PT, 8-10 FT), 6 AST, 5 REB, STL, BLK

Anthony Davis Is Back

Video Play Button Videos you might like

After missing the Lakers' loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves because of a calf contusion that he picked up during the team's first game of the season (a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers), Anthony Davis had an unceremonious return when the Lakers lost to the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday.

He averaged 23 points through his first two appearances of the season, but on Monday, he was limited to just 13 points. He was critical of himself following the loss, noting to reporters he's "got to score the ball."

Davis took out his frustration with his early season performance on the court Wednesday, pushing the Lakers early on both ends of the court. After failing to post up any blocks through his first three games of the season, he grabbed two in the first eight minutes of play.

By the end of the night, he had totaled 20 points as one of five Lakers to score in double figures.

Beyond the usual headliners in Davis and James, the latter of whom tallied 26 points and eight assists with five rebounds, Dennis Schroder paced the defending champions with 21 points, four assists and four rebounds.

Wesley Matthews had a standout night with 18 points on perfect shooting, going 6-for-6 from three.

Spurs Missed LaMarcus Aldridge

The Spurs were without veteran LaMarcus Aldridge, who is dealing with a left knee injury.

A seven-time All-Star, Aldridge paced the team in rebounds (7.4) and was second in points (18.9) in 2019-20. Shoulder surgery ended his season in June, but he's jumped right back into the team's starting lineup this season, averaging 12.0 points and 4.3 rebounds with 2.0 assists and 1.3 blocks through three starts.

Jakob Poeltl filled in at center for the Spurs, making his first start of the season.

His first moments as a starter were strong, with six points in as many minutes on the court, but he ended up in foul trouble early. He was whistled three times before the half, and found the basket just once more. He ended the night with 4-of-5 shooting from the field and missed both free throw attempts.

Drew Eubanks (4.9 points, 3.9 rebounds through 22 games last season) made his first appearance of the season, and his presence was more productive for the trailing Spurs, who desperately need help on their secondary. Though he went hit just two of his eight attempts from the field, he was a force off the glass with five rebounds. He also led the team with two blocks.

It's clear that Aldridge's presence provides veteran direction on a young team, and with a tough stretch ahead that includes games against the Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Clippers before another matchup with the defending champions on Jan. 7, they'd do well to get him back.

What's Next?

The teams will go at it again in San Antonio on Friday at 8 p.m ET.