    DeMarcus Cousins Says Rockets Are 'Absolutely a Threat' in Western Conference

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIIDecember 30, 2020
    Injured Los Angeles Lakers center DeMarcus Cousins (15) in the second half overtime of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in Denver. The Lakers won 120-116 in overtime. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    David Zalubowski/Associated Press

    Houston Rockets center DeMarcus Cousins is set to make his first appearance since he tore his ACL in preseason workouts with the Los Angeles Lakers last August, and he's ready to take his new team deep this season. 

    "I think we're absolutely a threat," Cousins told reporters Wednesday. "I believe other teams know that. ... We can compete in the West. We'll continue to fly under the radar, and we'll show it when need be."

    The Rockets have yet to win this season, dropping games against the Portland Trail Blazers and Denver Nuggets. Cousins is expected to make his debut Thursday against the Sacramento Kings.

    The Rockets have had plenty of off-court setbacks to start the 2020-21 campaign. 

    James Harden began the preseason with a holdout after he requested a trade. He arrived late to the first week of workouts, opting to spend time in Atlanta and Las Vegas.

    The team's Dec. 23 season opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder was postponed when contact tracing protocols landed a number of players—including Cousins—in quarantine, pushing Houston below the league's required minimum of eight players. Cousins, John Wall and others quarantined for seven days. 

    Harden was also sidelined because of an unrelated violation of the league's safety protocols and fined $50,000. 

    Cousins told reporters Wednesday it was "tough" to be at home and then be expected to immediately contribute, also saying he tried to "make the best" of his situation while referencing a recent tweet (warning: NSFW language):

    With the bulk of Houston's lineup back in action, Thursday's game should be the first real glimpse of what sort of damage the new-look Rockets can do.   

