Mike Tomlin: Mason Rudolph, Myles Garrett Fight in Steelers' 'Rearview Mirror'

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said he won't address last year's altercation between quarterback Mason Rudolph and Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett ahead of this week's matchup.

"That's so far in our rearview mirror we can't see it," Tomlin told reporters Wednesday. "We left '19 in '19. There's no residue from that from my perspective or our perspective."



Garrett ripped off Rudolph's helmet and swung it at the Steelers' QB in Week 11 last year, resulting in a six-game suspension. The Browns' star said the brawl was sparked by Rudolph calling him a racial slur, a charge the Pittsburgh backup denies.

Rudolph is expected to start for the Steelers on Sunday at First Energy Stadium.

An NFL investigation did not find any evidence to corroborate Garrett's claim.

Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski took a similar approach, telling reporters the Browns are "well past" last year's incident.

Sunday's game already figures to feature a high level of intensity as the Browns look to clinch their first postseason berth since 2002. Cleveland is in with a win against the Steelers or an Indianapolis Colts loss. Victories by the Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens, along with a Tennessee Titans loss, would also clinch a spot in the playoffs for the Browns. Yet the team would likely rather control its own destiny than await the fate of other games.

Pittsburgh has already locked up the AFC North title and plans to give starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger a rest on Sunday, which is how Rudolph ended up back in the spotlight.

The Steelers defeated Cleveland 38-7 in their first matchup this season back in October.