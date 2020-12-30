    Mike Tomlin: Mason Rudolph, Myles Garrett Fight in Steelers' 'Rearview Mirror'

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IDecember 30, 2020

    El defensive end de los Browns de Cleveland Myles Garrett después de golpear con el casco al quarterback de los Steelers de Pittsburgh Mason Rudolph en el cuarto periodo del juego del jueves 14 de noviembre de 2019, en Cleveland. (AP Foto/David Richard)
    David Richard/Associated Press

    Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said he won't address last year's altercation between quarterback Mason Rudolph and Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett ahead of this week's matchup. 

    "That's so far in our rearview mirror we can't see it," Tomlin told reporters Wednesday. "We left '19 in '19. There's no residue from that from my perspective or our perspective."

    Garrett ripped off Rudolph's helmet and swung it at the Steelers' QB in Week 11 last year, resulting in a six-game suspension. The Browns' star said the brawl was sparked by Rudolph calling him a racial slur, a charge the Pittsburgh backup denies

    Rudolph is expected to start for the Steelers on Sunday at First Energy Stadium. 

    An NFL investigation did not find any evidence to corroborate Garrett's claim.

    Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski took a similar approach, telling reporters the Browns are "well past" last year's incident. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Sunday's game already figures to feature a high level of intensity as the Browns look to clinch their first postseason berth since 2002. Cleveland is in with a win against the Steelers or an Indianapolis Colts loss. Victories by the Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens, along with a Tennessee Titans loss, would also clinch a spot in the playoffs for the Browns. Yet the team would likely rather control its own destiny than await the fate of other games. 

    Pittsburgh has already locked up the AFC North title and plans to give starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger a rest on Sunday, which is how Rudolph ended up back in the spotlight. 

    The Steelers defeated Cleveland 38-7 in their first matchup this season back in October.

    Related

      Ben Roethlisberger ready to support Mason Rudolph in Steelers’ finale against Browns

      Ben Roethlisberger ready to support Mason Rudolph in Steelers’ finale against Browns
      Pittsburgh Steelers logo
      Pittsburgh Steelers

      Ben Roethlisberger ready to support Mason Rudolph in Steelers’ finale against Browns

      Joe Rutter
      via TribLIVE.com

      Mike Tomlin: Mason Rudolph-Myles Garrett incident “in our rearview mirror”

      Mike Tomlin: Mason Rudolph-Myles Garrett incident “in our rearview mirror”
      Pittsburgh Steelers logo
      Pittsburgh Steelers

      Mike Tomlin: Mason Rudolph-Myles Garrett incident “in our rearview mirror”

      ProFootballTalk
      via ProFootballTalk

      Sitting Ben Roethlisberger in the season finale is the right move by Mike Tomlin

      Sitting Ben Roethlisberger in the season finale is the right move by Mike Tomlin
      Pittsburgh Steelers logo
      Pittsburgh Steelers

      Sitting Ben Roethlisberger in the season finale is the right move by Mike Tomlin

      Anthony Defeo
      via Behind the Steel Curtain

      Mahomes Gets Week 17 Off

      Chiefs will start Chad Henne on Sunday after locking up the No. 1 seed in AFC

      Mahomes Gets Week 17 Off
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Mahomes Gets Week 17 Off

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report