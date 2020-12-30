    Clemson OC Tony Elliott Won't Travel to Sugar Bowl Due to COVID-19 Protocols

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 30, 2020

    The Clemson team raises its helmets in a rally cry at the conclusion of warm-ups before an NCAA college football game against North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
    Chris Seward/Associated Press

    Clemson will be without offensive coordinator Tony Elliott for Friday's Sugar Bowl clash with Ohio State. The school announced Wednesday that Elliott will miss the game because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols. 

    According to Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel, the Tigers are tentatively looking at passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter to call the plays on offense.

                                                 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

