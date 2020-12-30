Clemson OC Tony Elliott Won't Travel to Sugar Bowl Due to COVID-19 Protocols

Chris Seward/Associated Press

Clemson will be without offensive coordinator Tony Elliott for Friday's Sugar Bowl clash with Ohio State. The school announced Wednesday that Elliott will miss the game because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

According to Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel, the Tigers are tentatively looking at passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter to call the plays on offense.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

