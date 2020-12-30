CFP Reveals Makeup Dates for Semis, Championship If Postponed Due to COVID-19

John Bazemore/Associated Press

The College Football Playoff has set makeup dates in the event the CFP semifinals are postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic: Jan. 11 for the Rose Bowl, Jan. 12 for the Sugar Bowl and Jan. 18 for the National Championship, ESPN's Heather Dinich reported Wednesday.

CFP executive director Bill Hancock said, however, the plan remains to hold all three games on their scheduled dates—Friday for the two semifinals and Jan. 11 for the National Championship:

"Everyone is planning to play the games as scheduled. The teams, schools' staffs and bowl staffs have been working really hard to provide an opportunity for the players. COVID procedures are in place at hotels and stadiums. We have prepared thoroughly, and we are ready. But it always makes sense to be prepared, even for circumstances we don't believe will happen."

