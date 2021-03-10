Blake Griffin Will Not Make Nets Debut vs. Celtics Due to Knee Injury Management

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets star Blake Griffin won't suit up for the team Thursday night against the Boston Celtics.

The Nets cited "left knee injury management" as the reason for Griffin's absence. He underwent surgery on the same knee in January 2020.

Kevin Durant will also miss his 10th consecutive game as he deals with a hamstring injury.

Griffin provided more context on his absence, alluding to how the Detroit Pistons took him out of the lineup in mid-February to prepare for his inevitable departure.

Durability has long been the biggest issue for the six-time All-Star.

A broken kneecap prevented the 2009 No. 1 overall pick from making his debut until the 2010-11 season. He was out for only four games over the next four years. Since then, he has logged 70-plus appearances just once.

Griffin's bad luck continued early in the current campaign as the Pistons placed him into the NBA's concussion protocol in December.

The Nets knew what they were getting with the 31-year-old when they brought him aboard after Detroit bought him out of his contract.

The version of Griffin who was once one of the NBA's most explosive dunkers is long gone. Through 20 games with Detroit in the first half, he averaged 12.3 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 36.5 percent from the floor.

Perhaps taking a more limited role with Brooklyn can help Griffin have a greater effect on the court.

And those excited for his Nets debut will have to wait until at least Saturday, when he plays against his old team, the Pistons.