MMA Legend Vitor Belfort Says Son Davi, 8th Grade QB, Received Offer from ASU

Andre Penner/Associated Press

While Vitor Belfort is a former UFC light heavyweight champion with 26 wins over his lengthy MMA career, his son is making a name for himself on the gridiron.

Belfort told TMZ Sports his son, Davi, is only in middle school yet already has a scholarship offer from Arizona State.

"He's an eighth-grader, so he already has an offer from Arizona State. And he's class 2025, so next year he goes to high school," Belfort said. "So, we have a lot of high schools wanting him, so he's kind of committed with [St. Thomas Aquinas], but I want him to go to a place he can start or at least compete for the job."

Herm Edwards is in his third season at Arizona State, and the Sun Devils finished 2-2 in 2020. It's not hard to see why Davi Belfort might consider ASU based on Jayden Daniels' early success under Edwards' watch. Daniels has thrown for 3,644 yards, 22 touchdowns and three interceptions in 16 games.

The 15-year-old Belfort obviously has a lot of time to make up his mind.