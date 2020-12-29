    Report: Trevor Bauer Seeking 5 to 6-Year Deal Worth $36M Per Year

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IDecember 30, 2020
    Alerted 40m ago in the B/R App

    Cincinnati Reds' Trevor Bauer winds up during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Cincinnati, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
    Aaron Doster/Associated Press

    Free agent starting pitcher Trevor Bauer is seeking a five-to-six-year deal worth at least $36 million per season, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman. 

    The report was quickly denied by Bauer.

    The reigning National League Cy Young-winner played on a one-year, $17.5 million deal with the Cincinnati Reds last season. He's now seeking one of the largest contracts for a pitcher in MLB history. The New York Yankees gave Gerrit Cole a nine-year, $324 million deal ($36 million per year) last offseason. 

    Spotrac puts Bauer's market value at $21.7 million per year and predicted him signing for four years, $87 million. 

    Either way, the 29-year-old is in a position to ask for whatever he wants following a stellar 2020 season in which he earned 27 of 30 possible first-place votes to run away with the NL Cy Young award.

    Bauer started 11 games with a 1.73 ERA, 0.795 WHIP, 100 strikeouts and 17 walks. He was charged with 14 earned runs total on the year and only nine of the 41 hits he gave up left the park—an astounding feat considering Cincinnati's Great American Ballpark has long been a haven for sluggers. 

    The Reds have previously said they'll do "everything we can" to reach a new deal with the UCLA product, but they'll be competing with a number of teams who have a history of handing out mega-deals. That includes the New York Yankees, New York Mets, Boston Red Sox, Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Angels and San Francisco Giants. 

    The San Diego Padres, another likely destination, are suddenly running out of starting rotation slots after trading for Tampa Bay Rays ace Blake Snell and completing a deal for Yu Darvish from the Chicago Cubs. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Whoever lands Bauer will certainly be asked to hand over a large sum of money to do so. His 2020 season proved it's a gamble worth taking. 

    Related

      Bauer Seeking 5-yr Mega-Deal

      Star FA wants 5 or 6 years in the $36M-40M range according to interested teams (Heyman)

      Bauer Seeking 5-yr Mega-Deal
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Bauer Seeking 5-yr Mega-Deal

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Snell: Padres Bound to Win WS

      Padres star in radio interview: ‘This team is definitely bound to get a World Series. ... And we’ve got to start working’

      Snell: Padres Bound to Win WS
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Snell: Padres Bound to Win WS

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Puig looks to change 'bothersome' habits

      Puig looks to change 'bothersome' habits
      Cincinnati Reds logo
      Cincinnati Reds

      Puig looks to change 'bothersome' habits

      MLB.com
      via MLB.com

      Cincinnati Reds, other National League Central teams taking step backward in offseason

      Cincinnati Reds, other National League Central teams taking step backward in offseason
      Cincinnati Reds logo
      Cincinnati Reds

      Cincinnati Reds, other National League Central teams taking step backward in offseason

      The Enquirer
      via The Enquirer