Buying or Selling Hot Takes 5 Games into LaMelo Ball's NBA Career

Brandon Wade/Associated Press

LaMelo Ball was the lightning rod of the 2020 NBA draft. Hot takes about the flashy point guard have been flying since he was 17 years old.

And now he's finally in the NBA, after playing in high school and professionally in Lithuania and then Australia.

Scouts, media and fans have floated strong opinions on everything from Ball's shooting and defense to his attitude and upside.

Here's what I'm buying and selling after watching each of his first five games as a Charlotte Hornet.