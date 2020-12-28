Cavaliers Asked State to Host 4,000-Plus Fans at Home Games Amid Pandemic

David Dermer/Associated Press

The Cleveland Cavaliers submitted a plan to the Ohio Department of Health in November asking to have 4,596 people at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for games held during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reported the news, noting Cavaliers CEO Len Komoroski wrote a letter that was included with the variance request the team submitted. 4,596 people would represent 23.65 percent of the capacity at the team's home stadium.

The request was in response to an order from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine in August saying indoor sporting events could host 300 people or 15 percent of seating capacity, whichever total was less.

Fedor explained the Cavaliers also submitted an 86-page presentation explaining a number of safety measures they would take amid the pandemic.

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson and the Cleveland Department of Public Health both supported the plan, and the team has worked with the Cleveland Clinic, the city, state and NBA while attempting to put a plan in place.

There may be some hope for the Cavaliers, as the Youngstown Phantoms of the United States Hockey League were granted a variance allowing them to host more fans than the initial order called for at the Covelli Centre.

The Phantoms submitted their plan shortly before the Cavaliers did and made many of the same arguments about the size of the arena and the safety protocols they would take with increased attendance.

Most of Ohio's marquee sports teams have not held fans amid the pandemic, including Ohio State football, the state's two Major League Baseball teams and the Cavaliers. However, the Columbus Crew hosted a limited-capacity crowd during their MLS Cup victory over the Seattle Sounders.

On the court, the Cavaliers are off to a 3-0 start and will look to build on that during Tuesday's game against the New York Knicks.