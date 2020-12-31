Ranking the Top Performances in College Football Playoff Games

0 of 10

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

The College Football Playoff committee gets a lot of flak every year because teams that should have received an opportunity to play for the championship get left out.

But for every clunker fans have had to endure, they've gotten a classic. For every overmatched group of players, there have been individual performances that will be etched in college football lore.

Over the past six seasons, the playoff has given us many memories, plenty of water cooler talk, cemented the biggest stars in the game and introduced us to the studs of tomorrow.

Yes, Alabama and Clemson are richly represented here, but that's because at least one of those teams has made the playoff every year since its inception. Oklahoma and Notre Dame are noticeably absent because they have never reached the title game, though the Fighting Irish will have a chance to add their name to the list Friday.

Let's take a look at the top performances (individuals and teams) from the first six years of the playoffs, factoring in performances when they mattered most and adding weight to big-time, stat-packing highlights in national championship games.