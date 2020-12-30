Predicting and Ranking the NBA's Top 10 Big 3s This Season

11 of 11

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

The Milwaukee Bucks may not have much depth, but they've got the league's best top-three talent.

And it's not particularly close.

Start with the two-time MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo. Actually, we could end there. Giannis is a regular-season destroyer—a stat-mongering downhill force who puts relentless pressure on defenses with his half-court drives and transition attacks. Though his postseason effectiveness could benefit from some variety (and the ability to make threes and free throws), the last two regular seasons have shown there's no more productive player in the league.

If Antetokounmpo has a weakness beyond his perimeter game, it's his struggle to wrangle quick guards off the ball. At his size and length, Antetokounmpo is eminently screenable, which makes it difficult for him to handle smaller, quicker players who spend their time dipping and diving around screens. That's far from his main responsibility, and Giannis did deservedly win DPOY last year, so the term "weakness" is obviously relative. We're just raising that to illustrate how perfectly Middleton and Holiday complement the back-to-back MVP.

Middleton was a bucket or two away from a 50-40-90 season in 2019-20. As volume scorers go, he's as efficient as they come. A two-time All-Star, Middleton is a panic-inducing threat as a floor-spacer but can also punish smaller wings with polished mid-post scoring. Also a capable defender, Middleton is as effective as any star wing can be without top-tier athleticism.

Holiday is among the game's best backcourt defenders, and he'll slot into Eric Bledsoe's vacated role as Milwaukee's designated on-ball harasser. Though he can slide up to defend 2s and most 3s, expect Holiday to be most disruptive at the point of attack. His ability to power over and through screens means he's where pick-and-rolls go to die. If the Bucks need someone to deny a dangerous scorer off the ball, he'll handle that, too.

Don't forget Holiday's contributions on offense. He's averaged at least 19.0 points per game three years running and is grossly overqualified as a third option. If he and Giannis develop some pick-and-roll chemistry with Middleton working some weak-side action, nobody's stopping the Bucks this year.

It should go without saying nobody will score on them either.