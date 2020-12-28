NFL Playoff Picture 2021: Updated AFC, NFC Standings, Super Bowl Odds and More

2 of 3

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

Division Leaders

1. Kansas City (14-1)

2. Pittsburgh (12-3)

3. Buffalo (11-3)

4. Tennessee (10-5)

If the Buffalo Bills defeat the New England Patriots on Monday night, the top three teams in the AFC will be confirmed.

Kansas City is locked into the No. 1 seed. Buffalo would be the No. 2 seed if it wins out because of its head-to-head tiebreaker over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Bills host Miami in Week 17.

At the start of December, Pittsburgh was in line to earn the only first-round bye, but now it could face a potentially dangerous matchup with the No. 6 seed. There is a scenario in which the Steelers would play an AFC North opponent for the third time this season.

Pittsburgh helped the Tennessee Titans remain on top of the AFC South since it beat the Indianapolis Colts in Week 16. The Titans' defeat to the Green Bay Packers kept the two sides tied. Mike Vrabel's squad holds the divisional-record tiebreaker.

Both the Titans and Colts are favored in Week 17 against the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars, so the AFC South order should remain the same.

Wild-Card Race

5. Miami (10-5)

6. Baltimore (10-5)

7. Cleveland (10-5)

8. Indianapolis (10-5)

The Colts went from a safe position in the wild-card race to being in danger of missing out on the playoffs entirely.

Frank Reich's squad needs a victory over Jacksonville combined with a loss from one of the Miami Dolphins, Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns.

The Ravens are the least likely of the group to lose since they are matched up with the Cincinnati Bengals. If Lamar Jackson leads them to their fifth straight win, the Ravens could be viewed as the most dangerous wild-card team.

Cleveland's loss to the New York Jets put it in a precarious spot ahead of its Week 17 clash with the Steelers.

The Browns may have a full-strength wide receiver group for the AFC North clash. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Monday he is "hoping" to have his wideouts back in practice Thursday, per ESPN.com's Jake Trotter.

At the moment, the Browns' head-to-head win over the Colts is keeping them inside the top seven in the AFC.

The Browns and Dolphins face the most difficult Week 17 matchups, and if both teams lose while the Colts and Ravens win, Miami would get in as the No. 7 seed based on a better AFC record.