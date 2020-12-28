    Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: 'I Felt Like Myself' in Return from Injury vs. Eagles

    Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Vinny Curry (75) reaches out to stop Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 27. 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
    Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

    Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has not looked like his typically dominant self this season, but that could be changing just in time for his team.

    "I think just the biggest for me is just that I felt, I feel healthy," Elliott said following Sunday's win over the Philadelphia Eagles, per Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk. "I've been feeling a little dinged up in past weeks and this week I feel healthy, and uh, I felt like myself."

    Elliott missed Dallas' previous game against the San Francisco 49ers and has battled hamstring and calf injuries at times this season.

    He ran for more than 100 yards just once all year entering play but tallied 105 rushing yards and 34 receiving yards in the 37-17 victory over the Eagles. Tony Pollard had just 12 yards on nine carries, which was quite the difference from the 132 total yards he compiled against the 49ers while Elliott was sidelined.

    Elliott led the league in rushing yards in two of his first four seasons, so a return to himself going into Week 17 is perfect for the Cowboys, who will win the NFC East if they defeat the New York Giants and Philadelphia beats Washington.

