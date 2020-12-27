Spencer Dinwiddie Ruled out for Nets vs. Hornets After Suffering Knee Injury

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets point guard Spencer Dinwiddie suffered a right knee sprain against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on Sunday night.

He was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game by the team.

Head coach Steve Nash told reporters after the game that Dinwiddie will be further evaluated on Monday.

Dinwiddie played just 15 minutes with five points, four rebounds and three assists.

The veteran played at least 20 minutes in each of the Nets' first two games while averaging 7.5 points and 4.5 rebounds. He's expected to play a more complementary role in the offense this year as long as Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant remain healthy.

Dinwiddie's injury should lead to increased minutes for Landry Shamet, Tyler Johnson and Caris LeVert—who have all proven they can handle larger shares of playing time in the past. Still, Dinwiddie's presence has been a steadying force for the Nets and they'll have to hope this isn't a long-term issue.

The Nets are 2-0 to begin the year and look ready to reach their potential.

They can't do that as easily if one of their starters is injured.