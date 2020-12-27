WFT's Ron Rivera Talks Benching Dwayne Haskins for Taylor Heinicke vs. Panthers

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera pulled a struggling Dwayne Haskins for backup Taylor Heinicke in the fourth quarter of their 20-13 home loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

After the game, Rivera spoke about his decision with reporters.

Haskins, who Washington took with the 15th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, went just 14-of-28 for 154 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions.

Washington fell behind 20-0 to the Panthers late in the second quarter Sunday.

The Panthers led 20-6 when Heinicke entered the game in the fourth. The ex-Carolina Panther went 12-of-19 for 137 yards and a 29-yard touchdown pass to running back J.D. McKissic.

This marks the second time Haskins has been benched. He began the season as Washington's starter, but Rivera opted to go with Kyle Allen after Week 4.

Veteran quarterback Alex Smith took over for Allen when the latter signal-caller suffered a season-ending injury against the New York Giants on Nov. 8. He held the starting job until suffering a calf injury in Week 14 against the San Francisco 49ers, pushing Haskins back onto the field.

Haskins and Washington lost 20-15 to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15.

Washington would have made the playoffs with a win over Carolina, but the team still controls its playoff destiny despite the loss. A victory over the Philadelphia Eagles next Sunday will seal the NFC East title.

It's unclear who will start at quarterback for Washington, however. Much of it depends on the health of Smith, who missed Week 16 with the calf injury.

"We'll have to see," Rivera told reporters regarding his team's Week 17 quarterback situation. "We'll see how Alex is doing, and we'll go from there."

It's been a tumultuous week for Haskins.

Pictures of the quarterback attending an event with strippers without wearing a mask appeared on social media. He was fined $40,000 and stripped of his captaincy for violating COVID-19 protocols.

Haskins still got the start Sunday, but he did not finish the game.

The former Ohio State star has thrown 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 16 games over his two-year career.