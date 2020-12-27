Clippers Set NBA Shot-Clock Era Record with 50-Point Halftime Deficit vs. Mavs

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

The history of the Los Angeles Clippers franchise is fraught with some of the most unfortunate events in NBA history.

On Sunday the team added a new chapter to that dubious list with the largest halftime deficit of the shot-clock era, which began in 1954: 50 points.

The Dallas Mavericks completely overpowered the Clippers 77-27 in the first half. The Mavs went on to win 124-73.

Los Angeles, which entered 2-0, shot 9-of-37 from the field over the first two quarters, with only four players—Paul George, Serge Ibaka, Luke Kennard and Ivica Zubac—of the 10 Clippers played able to score. Starters Nicolas Batum and Patrick Beverly did not register a point.

Conversely, all 10 players that Dallas (0-2) used have scored at least three points, with Luka Doncic's 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists leading the way. The Mavs shot 58 percent from the field with nine three-pointers. Even with Kawhi Leonard out as he recovers from a facial laceration, it's a stunning performance from both sides.

The Clippers were expected to contend for an NBA title this year under new head coach Tyronn Lue. That may still be the case, but Sunday showed how much further the team has to go to get there.

FanDuel Sportsbook listed the live spread to LA +39.5 ahead of the third quarter.

