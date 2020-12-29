5 NBA Superstars Likeliest to Be Traded at 2021 Deadline

1 of 5

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Stephen Curry's days of leading championship charges in Golden State might be banished to the history books.

Gone are the supersquad rosters that once featured the likes of Kevin Durant and Andre Iguodala alongside Curry, a healthy Klay Thompson and a prime Draymond Green. Now, Curry is left sharing shots with Andrew Wiggins, Kelly Oubre Jr. and James Wiseman, while Thompson rehabs from his second major leg injury in as many years and Green builds up to a debut that will reveal just how quickly he's declining.

It took only two games—a pair of losses by a combined 65 points—for Curry to send out some soul-searching requests for his new supporting cast.

"I think sometimes when things don't go your way and you miss shots, there's a tendency to force and press and just not think," Curry said, per ESPN's Nick Friedell. "So our group's collective IQ has to get a lot better in those moments where you're not making shots and trying to get some easy buckets."

The Warriors don't look like playoff participants, let alone title contenders. How can that realistically change in time for the 32-year-old Curry to maximize what's left of his peak? Green looked abysmal last season, and when Thompson sees the floor next, he'll be on the wrong side of both an ACL tear and a torn Achilles.

There's every reason to believe Golden State will try to sort this out with Curry, but there's also a chance the dynasty is over. Should the Dubs deem rebuilding a necessity, they'd have no better way to load up on assets than a blockbuster trade of the two-time MVP.

Likelihood: Not impossible, but not likely