James Harden Trade Rumors: Rockets Believe Current Deals Are 'Not Good Enough'

James Harden is still a member of the Houston Rockets, and that may not change anytime soon.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the standoff between Houston and Harden "has a chance to continue into the foreseeable future" since the team has not been blown away by trade offers.

"The Rockets know to make a James Harden trade they've got to get maximum value back," he said. "The deals that they see out there in the marketplace feel like they're not good enough. They hope those offers will improve."

While the Rockets have yet to play a game in the 2020-21 season, Harden has been at the center of NBA headlines.

Photographs of him attending an indoor party without a mask circulated and caused controversy, and Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported he was fined $50,000 for violating the league's health and safety protocols.

What's more, Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne reported he would not have been available for Wednesday's opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder if the game was played. It was ultimately postponed because of COVID-19 concerns within the Rockets organization.

Wojnarowski noted Harden is expected to suit up for Saturday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

There is also the question of if and when Houston will trade Harden. Wojnarowski reported in November that the eight-time All-Star turned down a contract extension from Houston and was "singularly focused on a trade to the Brooklyn Nets."

Since then, teams such as the Philadelphia 76ers, Boston Celtics, Trail Blazers, Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat have been mentioned in Harden discussions, although apparently none of them have impressed the Rockets with any offers.

There doesn't have to be a sense of urgency from Houston's perspective since he is under contract through the 2021-22 season with a player option for 2022-23, but the situation figures to hover over the franchise until it is resolved.