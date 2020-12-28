Sugar Bowl 2021: Individual Matchups to Watch in Ohio State vs. Clemson

1 of 2

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

We did not get to see much of Shaun Wade facing Clemson's top wideout, Tee Higgins, in the Fiesta Bowl last season since the Buckeyes defensive back was ejected for targeting in the first half.

On Friday, Wade will get a chance to redeem himself in a showdown with Amari Rodgers, who had a single catch for 38 yards in last season's win over the Big Ten side. Etienne and 2020 second-round pick Tee Higgins led Clemson in receiving.

Rodgers was elevated to the No. 1 wide receiver spot after Higgins was drafted and Justyn Ross was ruled out for the season before it began. He is 34 receiving yards shy of 1,000 and hauled in seven scoring catches.

The senior wideout had eight receptions and 121 yards in the ACC Championship game, and he had a season 134 yards in the first meeting against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

If Wade takes away Lawrence's top target, Clemson's passing game will have to adjust to feature another wide receiver, or Etienne, like the 2019 Fiesta Bowl.

Wade had three passes defended and a pair of interceptions in Big Ten play, and he tied his season high in tackles in the Big Ten Championship game.

If Rodgers wins the individual battle, Lawrence could combine with him on a consistent basis and lead Clemson on a few scoring drives in the first half.

A strong start from Wade in the matchup may lead to Ohio State earning an advantage, like it did in last season's matchup. When he exited, Clemson moved within two points at halftime and then outscored the Buckeyes 15-7 in the second half.