Broncos HC Vic Fangio Reportedly Won't Be Fired in 2nd Season of Contract

The Denver Broncos aren't planning to fire head coach Vic Fangio despite missing the playoffs for the fifth straight season, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter reported the Broncos "recognize the important of stability and believe in Fangio, according to sources":

"They know how he operates, respect his approach and believe he was dealt a difficult hand this season between the Broncos' early-season injuries -- including star pass rusher Von Miller and top wide receiver Courtland Sutton -- and other challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including playing a game without any experienced NFL quarterbacks on the roster."

Fangio would be the first Broncos coach since John Fox to stay on for a third year. Gary Kubiak stepped down for health reasons in January 2017, and Denver fired Vance Joseph after winning 11 games between 2017 and 2018.

As Schefter noted, Fangio hasn't been dealt a great hand in 2020, so all of the blame for the team's performance shouldn't land at his feet.

Overshadowing everything is the franchise's continued inability to identify a franchise quarterback, something that predates Fangio's tenure.

On Thursday, offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur pointed to positive strides Drew Lock has made in his second season:

Still, Lock's production isn't encouraging. He has thrown for 2,330 yards, 14 touchdowns and 13 interceptions while completing 57.7 percent of his passes through 11 games. Having a healthy Sutton would obviously improve the passing game, but that isn't silencing the speculation about Lock's long-term fit.

The franchise whiffed on Brock Osweiler and Paxton Lynch as it attempted to identify a successor to Peyton Manning. Who's on the sideline is of secondary concern for the Broncos if Lock similarly fails to catch on.