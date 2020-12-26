    Dabo Swinney on Criticism of Ohio State Ranking: 'What Universe Am I Living In?'

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IDecember 27, 2020
    Alerted 34m ago in the B/R App

    Clemson coach Dabo Swinney signals to his players during the second quarter against Notre Dame in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. (Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP)
    Matt Cashore/Associated Press

    No. 2 Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes plenty of bulletin board material ahead of their College Football Playoff semifinal when he ranked OSU at No. 11 on his coaches poll ballot.

    Now Swinney is wondering what the big deal is.

    Speaking to ESPN's Tom Rinaldi in a Saturday interview, Swinney said the ranking wasn't personal but that he wanted to reward teams for playing nine or more games (h/t 247Sports' Garrett Stepien):

    "Obviously, they're a great team. They're plenty good enough and talented enough to beat us and good enough to win the national championship. But in my opinion, I don't think that it's right that three teams have to play 13 games to win it all and one team has to play eight. What universe am I living in? And it has nothing to with them. It was about qualifying. And I didn't think they were qualified, based on the number of games, versus all these other teams. ... In my opinion—Texas A&M, Florida, Oklahoma, Cincinnati—they got punished for playing more games."

    The coach can keep defending himself as much as he wants, but unless Clemson blows Ohio State out on New Year's Day, justifying his ballot is always going to pit him against Buckeyes fans. Both sides will have an answer to whether Ohio State's CFP ranking was warranted soon enough.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Clemson DB Signee Mukuba Is ‘the Epitome of 2020’

      Clemson DB Signee Mukuba Is ‘the Epitome of 2020’
      Clemson Football logo
      Clemson Football

      Clemson DB Signee Mukuba Is ‘the Epitome of 2020’

      Gavin Oliver
      via The Clemson Insider

      No. 19 Louisiana Fends off UTSA 31-24 to Win 2020 First Responder Bowl

      No. 19 Louisiana Fends off UTSA 31-24 to Win 2020 First Responder Bowl
      College Football logo
      College Football

      No. 19 Louisiana Fends off UTSA 31-24 to Win 2020 First Responder Bowl

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Tigers Have a Big Advantage in Sugar Bowl

      Tigers Have a Big Advantage in Sugar Bowl
      Clemson Football logo
      Clemson Football

      Tigers Have a Big Advantage in Sugar Bowl

      Rubbing the Rock
      via Rubbing the Rock

      Winners and Losers of 2020 Bowl Season So Far

      Winners and Losers of 2020 Bowl Season So Far
      Clemson Football logo
      Clemson Football

      Winners and Losers of 2020 Bowl Season So Far

      Joel Reuter
      via Bleacher Report