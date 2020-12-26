Report: Washington's Alex Smith Increasingly Uncertain vs. Panthers with Injury

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Dwayne Haskins Jr. is in line to start his second straight game for the Washington Football Team on Sunday.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, Alex Smith showed up to the team's facilities "a bit sore today" and "there isn't as much optimism" around him playing as there had been Friday.

Smith strained his calf in the first half of Washington's 23-15 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 14. He didn't practice at all last week because of the injury.

Haskins got the start in Smith's place against the Seattle Seahawks. He finished the game 38-of-55 for 295 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in the Football Team's 20-15 loss.

After practicing on a limited basis early in the week, Smith was a full participant Friday. He is officially listed as questionable on the team's injury report. The 36-year-old has a 4-1 record in five starts this season.

Haskins began the year as Washington's starter but was benched amid struggles after a Week 4 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The second-year quarterback out of Ohio State has thrown for 1,285 yards with five touchdowns and five interceptions in six games.

The Football Team can clinch the NFC East title on Sunday with a win over the Carolina Panthers and a New York Giants loss to the Baltimore Ravens.