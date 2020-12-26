    Report: Washington's Alex Smith Increasingly Uncertain vs. Panthers with Injury

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 27, 2020

    Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith (11) warms up prior to an NFL football game against San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
    Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

    Dwayne Haskins Jr. is in line to start his second straight game for the Washington Football Team on Sunday. 

    Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, Alex Smith showed up to the team's facilities "a bit sore today" and "there isn't as much optimism" around him playing as there had been Friday. 

    Smith strained his calf in the first half of Washington's 23-15 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 14. He didn't practice at all last week because of the injury. 

    Haskins got the start in Smith's place against the Seattle Seahawks. He finished the game 38-of-55 for 295 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in the Football Team's 20-15 loss. 

    After practicing on a limited basis early in the week, Smith was a full participant Friday. He is officially listed as questionable on the team's injury report. The 36-year-old has a 4-1 record in five starts this season. 

    Haskins began the year as Washington's starter but was benched amid struggles after a Week 4 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The second-year quarterback out of Ohio State has thrown for 1,285 yards with five touchdowns and five interceptions in six games. 

    The Football Team can clinch the NFC East title on Sunday with a win over the Carolina Panthers and a New York Giants loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Report: Alex Smith Increasingly Uncertain vs. Panthers with Injury

      Report: Alex Smith Increasingly Uncertain vs. Panthers with Injury
      Washington Football Team logo
      Washington Football Team

      Report: Alex Smith Increasingly Uncertain vs. Panthers with Injury

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      The Bucs Have Put the NFL on Notice

      After Brady's record-setting day, @MoeMoton discusses how Tampa Bay can make waves in the playoffs ➡️

      The Bucs Have Put the NFL on Notice
      NFL logo
      NFL

      The Bucs Have Put the NFL on Notice

      Maurice Moton
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Browns Players Out vs. Jets

      Players added to reserve/COVID-19 list: • Jarvis Landry • Donovan Peoples-Jones • Rashard Higgins • KhaDarel Hodge • Jacob Phillips

      Report: Browns Players Out vs. Jets
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Browns Players Out vs. Jets

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Browns Have COVID-19 Case

      Cleveland is closing team facility and delaying flight to New Jersey to conduct contact tracing

      Browns Have COVID-19 Case
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Browns Have COVID-19 Case

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report