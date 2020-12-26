D'Eriq King to Return to Miami for 2021 Season, Will Forgo NFL Draft

Nell Redmond/Associated Press

Miami Hurricanes quarterback D'Eriq King is running things back in 2021.

On Saturday, King took to Twitter to announce he will return to the Hurricanes next season after helping lead them to a 8-2 record in 2020:

King transferred to the ACC program from Houston prior to the 2020 campaign.

This may be somewhat of a surprising decision to some considering the quarterback was so successful in his first season at a Power Five school.

He completed 63.6 percent of his passes for 2,573 yards, 22 touchdowns and five interceptions while adding 520 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. The dual-threat playmaker answered questions about whether he could put up head-turning numbers against top-notch competition after starting his career with Houston.

However, King was not included in the first round in the latest mock draft from Bleacher Report's Matt Miller and didn't exactly impress in Miami's most high-profile matchup. The Hurricanes lost 42-17 against Clemson while he threw for just 121 yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions.

Returning in 2021 will give him the opportunity to play better in marquee games and perhaps lead Miami back into the upper echelon of college football.

The program has won double-digit games just once since the 2003 season and has fallen behind Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and others on the national stage.

King's return gives the Canes a talented quarterback who can help change that.