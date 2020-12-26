Winners and Losers of 2020 Bowl Season So Far

1 of 6

Louisiana Tech is rarely talked about nationally, appearing in the Associated Press poll in just two of its 40 years.

The Bulldogs, however, had quietly won six bowl games in the last six seasons, the longest active streak among FBS teams.

That impressive run was halted in a 38-3 loss to Georgia Southern in the New Orleans Bowl.

The Bulldogs were outgained 448-232, failed to control the Eagles running game and turned the ball over four times. Quarterback Aaron Allen had a brutal day, completing 10 of 24 passes for 41 yards with three interceptions inside the Georgia Southern 30-yard line before he was benched.

"He did not play very well," Louisiana Tech coach Skip Holtz told reporters. "He certainly hasn't played that way so far this year ... but he had a hard night tonight."

The longest bowl winning streak now belongs to Appalachian State, which won its sixth in a row this year with a victory over North Texas in the Myrtle Beach Bowl. More on that in a bit.