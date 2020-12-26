Sugar Bowl 2021: Factors That Will Decide Ohio State vs. Clemson Playoff

0 of 2

The Clemson Tigers and Ohio State Buckeyes will meet for the second year in a row in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

Just like the 2019 Fiesta Bowl, the 2021 Sugar Bowl will be billed as a quarterback showdown between Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields, who are both expected to be first-round NFL draft picks.

Lawrence outplayed Fields in their first head-to-head meeting, and based off their conference championship game performances, the Clemson junior has the advantage entering the Sugar Bowl.

Fields may not have his full supporting cast around him, as Chris Olave missed the Big Ten Championship Game.

Even if the Buckeyes do not have Olave active on January 1, they could do some damage to the Clemson defense with Nolan Turner suspended for one half after a targeting call in the ACC Championship Game.