College Football Bowl Picks 2020-21: Odds and Predictions for Every Game

0 of 4

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Bowl season is well underway, with seven games having taken place this week. That included one Friday, which saw Buffalo beat Marshall 17-10 in the Camellia Bowl.

Even though the bowl slate isn't as large this season (because of cancellations amid the coronavirus pandemic), there's still a lot of exciting action on the way. And it should only continue to get better, as more top teams take the field for a final time in the 2020 campaign.

On Saturday, there are three more bowl games being held. Among that group is a matchup between Coastal Carolina (11-0) and Liberty (9-1) in the Cure Bowl, which has the potential to be the most exciting and competitive game of the day.

Here's a look at the full schedule for the remainder of bowl season (along with odds and predictions for each game), followed by a breakdown of Saturday's three contests.