Steve Nash on James Harden-Nets Trade Rumors: 'I Haven't Had Any Conversations'

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash confirmed he hasn't spoken with members of his organization about James Harden amid rumors the Houston Rockets star is looking for a trade to the franchise.

"I haven't had any conversations about him or any alerts," Nash told reporters Friday. "We're excited about the players we have."

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski reported Dec. 14 that Rockets officials had reached out to the Nets about a possible swap and that "Brooklyn remains Harden's top choice."

