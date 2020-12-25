    Steve Nash on James Harden-Nets Trade Rumors: 'I Haven't Had Any Conversations'

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 25, 2020

    Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash pulls his face mask down as he shouts during the second half of a preseason NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
    Kathy Willens/Associated Press

    Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash confirmed he hasn't spoken with members of his organization about James Harden amid rumors the Houston Rockets star is looking for a trade to the franchise.

    "I haven't had any conversations about him or any alerts," Nash told reporters Friday. "We're excited about the players we have."

    ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski reported Dec. 14 that Rockets officials had reached out to the Nets about a possible swap and that "Brooklyn remains Harden's top choice."

               

