Sugar Bowl 2021: Latest News, Odds for Ohio State vs. Clemson

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

For the third time in five seasons, Clemson and Ohio State are matched up in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

While the two previous games happened in the Fiesta Bowl, the ACC and Big Ten powerhouses will meet in the 2021 Sugar Bowl. And since Clemson won both the 2016 and 2019 clashes, Ohio State will be looking for some revenge.

Additionally, the Buckeyes haven't won a national championship since the 2014 campaign. Clemson, on the other hand, has celebrated two national titles in the past four years.

The winner of this showdown will face either No. 1 Alabama or fourth-ranked Notre Dame in the CFP title game.

2021 Sugar Bowl

When: Thursday, Jan. 1, at 8 p.m. ET

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

TV: ESPN

Spread (DraftKings): Clemson -7.5

Latest News

Managing emotions is a key part of any game, but Ohio State is surely reliving some feelings of bitterness after losing to Clemson in the CFP last season.

"Fresh off of that game, it was right on our minds and something that, when we got back to work in winter workouts, January and February, it was right there for us," Ohio State coach Ryan Day said, per Spencer Holbrook of Lettermen Row. "Coming out of that game, we didn't just get over it in one day. It took time."

For the Buckeyes, their red-zone inefficiency must have lingered as one of the most frustrating takeaways from the loss. Despite gaining 516 yards, Ohio State only kicked field goals on its three possessions that reached Clemson's 20-yard line.

That is once again a relevant issue for Ohio State.

AJ Mast/Associated Press

During the Big Ten Championship Game, Northwestern held the Buckeyes to just two touchdowns in six red-zone trips (excluding the clock-killing drive in the fourth quarter). Failing to take advantage of scoring opportunities is just asking for trouble against Clemson and its fifth-ranked defense.

But those two details aren't minimizing the respect Clemson has for Ohio State's offense.

"[The Buckeyes] have a great offensive line," Clemson linebacker Baylon Spector said, per Patrick Murphy of 247Sports. "They have great skill, obviously. They bring a ton to the table. They run the ball really well. They're a great team."

Justin Fields is one of the nation's top quarterbacks, and Trey Sermon just rushed for a program-record 331 yards. Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson are both averaging 100-plus receiving yards, too.

Given the upside of Clemson's offense, though, Ohio State may need 35-plus points to keep up with the Tigers.

Trevor Lawrence is seventh nationally with 329.3 yards of total offense per game, and running back Travis Etienne is averaging 148.6 all-purpose yards. Plus, Clemson has tallied better than eight yards per play in the last two games.

"We're trending in the right direction," Lawrence said, according to Grace Raynor of The Athletic. "We're playing our best football, and our best football is ahead still."

Clemson is surging at the perfect time to reach a third straight championship game. But if the Buckeyes can contain Lawrence, they'll earn redemption and a shot at the national title.

Sportsbook

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).

21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/IA/CO/IL/TN only. In partnership with Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.