    Rose Bowl 2021: Latest News, Odds for Notre Dame vs. Alabama

    David KenyonFeatured ColumnistDecember 25, 2020

    Alabama quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
    Matthew Hinton/Associated Press

    Alabama and Notre Dame will square off in the 2021 Rose Bowl with a trip to the College Football Playoff National Championship on the line.

    Largely thanks to an offense that boasts two Heisman Trophy finalists, top-ranked Alabama is the heavy favorite. Quarterback Mac Jones and wide receiver DeVonta Smith highlight the scoring attack, which also features one of the nation's best running backs, Najee Harris.

    Alabama presents a massive test for a Notre Dame defense that has mostly thrived in 2020 but struggled badly during a loss to Clemson in the ACC Championship Game.

    Fortunately for the Irish, though, one excellent performance in the Rose Bowl would put them on the biggest stage. The winner will advance to face either No. 2 Clemson or No. 3 Ohio State in the CFP national title game.

                

    2021 Rose Bowl

    When: Thursday, Jan. 1, at 4 p.m. ET

    Video Play Button
    Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

    TV: ESPN

    Spread (DraftKings): Alabama -19.5

                  

    Latest News

    Ordinarily, the Heisman Trophy has already been awarded. Because of 2020's unique schedule, however, the award winner will not be revealed until Jan. 7which is between the semifinals on New Year's Day and the Jan. 11 championship game.

    As expected, both Jones and Smith are officially finalists and will be a part of a potentially inconveniently timed ceremony.

    But don't anticipate much Heisman talk from either player.

    "I'm only guaranteed one more game," Smith said of his mindset, according to Michael Casagrande of AL.com. "And I'm more focused on that than an award."

    DeVonta Smith
    DeVonta SmithJohn Bazemore/Associated Press

    In the meantime, Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly and his staff are figuring out a plan to contain the Crimson Tide.

    "They have been a buzzsaw against everybody," Kelly said of the Tide's offense, per Matt Zenitz of AL.com. "... You gotta make them earn it all the way down the field."

    Alabama ranks second nationally in points per game (49.7) and third in yards per play (7.83).

    Unfortunately for the Tide, starting center Landon Dickerson will not be available in the College Football Playoff. He left the SEC Championship Game with a season-ending knee injury. Chris Owens will replace Dickerson in the lineup.

    "Chris Owens has played a lot of football for us," Alabama coach Nick Saban said, per Charlie Potter of 247Sports. "He's an experienced player. We have a lot of confidence in him."

    Alabama needs Owens' experience to show; Notre Dame has the fourth-most tackles for loss in the country.

    If the Irish manage to overpower a reliable Alabama front, they'll have a legitimate shot at pulling the upset. If not, though, the Tide will likely be headed to the national championship.

                    

    Sportsbook

