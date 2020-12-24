Chevan Cordeiro Throws 3 TDs as Hawaii Beats Houston in 2020 New Mexico Bowl

Matt Strasen/Associated Press

Hawaii didn't get to stay home for its bowl game for the first time since the program's 2008 Sugar Bowl appearance.

That didn't stop the Rainbow Warriors from treating New Mexico like it was Honolulu.

Chevan Cordeiro threw three touchdown passes and the Hawaii defense forced three turnovers, leading the Warriors to a 28-14 win over Houston in the 2020 New Mexico Bowl.

Hawaii held a 21-0 lead at half on the back of Cordeiro's arm and added a special teams touchdown via a 92-yard return from Calvin Turner in the third quarter. Calvin Turner led the way with four receptions for 88 yards, highlighted by a 75-yard touchdown reception. Turner added 60 yards to lead the Warriors' 131-yard rushing effort.

Dae Dae Hunter and Jonah Laulu also hauled in touchdown passes.

Houston quarterback Clayton Tune threw three interceptions, struggling against a game Hawaii defense that held on even after the Warriors offense ground to a halt. Logan Holgorsen replaced Tune for Houston's final drive of the game.

This is the first time in nearly two decades that Hawaii has won bowl games in consecutive years. June Jones last led the program to consecutive bowl wins in 2003 and 2004. Before Jones, the program hadn't won bowls in back-to-back years since 1947 and 1948.



Video Play Button Videos you might like

Coach Todd Graham, in his first season at Hawaii, won his first bowl game since 2014. Graham spent the last two years out of college football after being fired by Arizona State.

Houston coach Dana Holgorsen concludes a second straight losing season for the Cougars, putting him at 7-13 overall at the school. Major Applewhite was fired after two years of winning football, so it's fair to wonder if Holgorsen will enter the 2021 campaign on the hot seat.