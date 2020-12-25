LendingTree Bowl 2020: Odds, Daily Fantasy Tips for Western KY vs. Georgia State

Michael Woods/Associated Press

When you glance over the statistics for the LendingTree Bowl participants, you would think points would be hard to come by Saturday in Mobile, Alabama.

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers averaged 18.8 points per game and conceded 24.1 points per contest over 11 games. However, the Hilltoppers looked better with the ball in their hands in their past two games, as they eclipsed the 30-point mark in each contest.

Western Kentucky's recent offensive production, combined with the season-long averages of the Georgia State Panthers, could turn the LendingTree Bowl into an underrated good game on a busy Saturday that features two other bowl games.

LendingTree Bowl Info

Date: Saturday, December 26

Start Time: 3:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN.com or ESPN app

Odds

Spread: Georgia State (-4)

Over/Under: 50.5

Moneyline: Georgia State -182 (bet $182 to win $100); Western Kentucky +148 (bet $100 to win $148)

Daily Fantasy Tips

Rely on Gaej Walker for Running Back Points

Western Kentucky's Gaej Walker turned around his season with two strong performances against the Charlotte 49ers and Florida International Panthers.

The senior running back totaled 225 yards and a score off 36 carries in those two victories, which moved WKU's record up to 5-6.

In comparison to last season's numbers, Walker's totals are down. He ran for 1,208 yards and eight scores in 2019. But his performances to conclude the regular season showed what he is capable of when he gets going in the rushing attack.

Walker is more trustworthy as a daily fantasy play than quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome, who has fumbled on seven occasions and been sacked 17 times.

Pigrome may achieve success against Georgia State's passing defense, but his most recent multiple touchdown game occurred October 3, which devalues him from a fantasy perspective.

Use Cornelious Brown as Your QB Option

The better quarterback play in the LendingTree Bowl should come out of Georgia State freshman Cornelious Brown.

The freshman is coming off back-to-back 300-yard passing games and threw for 14 touchdowns.

Although he tossed nine more interceptions than Pigrome, Brown has the more eye-popping stat totals. The young signal-caller has also been effective on the ground at points this season, as he has 261 yards and seven scores on 88 carries.

If you are playing a full Saturday slate with the First Responder and Cure Bowls, Brown may be an underused option to play at quarterback while most players lean in the direction of other Sun Belt Conference quarterbacks Grayson McCall from Coastal Carolina and Louisiana's Levi Lewis.

Brown and Georgia State struggled against the top-tier teams in the Sun Belt, but they thrived when they faced more level competition.

The latter should be in play against the 5-6 Hilltoppers, which could lead to the Panthers breaking out against a defense that allowed 24.1 points per game.

