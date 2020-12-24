Lakers' LeBron James Praises Mavs' Luka Doncic as 'An Exceptional Talent'

Richard W. Rodriguez/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James said he's looking forward to the Christmas Day clash with Dallas Mavericks emerging MVP candidate Luka Doncic, whom he called an "exceptional talent."

James discussed the matchup Thursday after both teams opened the 2020-21 season with losses:

The four-time NBA champion added he holds an "open-door policy" for the league's younger players if they want to seek advice or guidance, but he's impressed with how far Doncic has already come.

"He's handling being a professional in this league phenomenally," James told reporters.

Doncic opened his third NBA season with 32 points, eight rebounds and five assists Wednesday night, but it wasn't enough as the Mavs fell 106-102 to the Phoenix Suns.

James tallied 22 points, five boards and five dimes against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday before leaving the 116-109 loss with an ankle injury.

Both L.A. and Dallas are expected to contend in the Western Conference, so they'll be eager to score a statement victory Friday for their first win of the campaign.

The Christmas tipoff at Staples Center is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on ABC.