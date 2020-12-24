    LaMelo Ball's Zoom Call with Media Hacked Twice After Scoreless Hornets Debut

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 24, 2020

    Charlotte Hornets' LaMelo Ball (2) drives past Cleveland Cavaliers' Damyean Dotson during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
    Tony Dejak/Associated Press

    LaMelo Ball struggled in his NBA debut Wednesday—then had a tough time getting through his postgame press conference after hackers twice interrupted the media session.

    As Joe Vardon of The Athletic noted, the hackers jumped into Ball's Zoom call and trolled the Hornets point guard and reporters alike with "computer-generated coughing noises ... video-game noises, and something that could best be described as sounding like a cross between a vacuum cleaner and a bass beat from a techno track."

    Ball soldiered through the media session nevertheless, taking questions after going scoreless in 16 minutes during in Charlotte's 121-114 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers

    "I don't really have emotions on the basketball court or anything like that. Just was having an off night and defense was lacking," Ball told reporters when asked if he was frustrated about sitting out the entire fourth quarter.

    It's unclear if the NBA figured out who hacked into the Hornets' Zoom, though it's unlikely this will be the only time this season there are disruptions to press conferences.     

