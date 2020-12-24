College Bowl Picks 2020-21: Latest Odds and Predictions Against the Spread

2 of 3

L.G. Patterson/Associated Press

The Peach Bowl should be a fun clash of styles, as JT Daniels and the Georgia offense try to break down the stingy Cincinnati defense.

Since Daniels took over Georgia's starting quarterback spot, the Bulldogs scored over 30 points in every game. The USC transfer threw for 839 yards and nine touchdowns and was intercepted just once.

Even without Daniels at the helm, Kirby Smart's team was expected to roll Mississippi State, the South Carolina Gamecocks and Missouri Tigers.

On New Year's Day, Daniels receives a chance to prove his mettle against one of the nation's best defenses and to create momentum going into the 2021 season.

Cincinnati allowed 192.3 passing yards and 118.4 rushing yards per game and held all but one of its nine opponents under 30 points.

Although the Bearcats' defense will keep them in the game, they will not be able to overpower Georgia since their top offensive strength can be taken away by the SEC East side.

Georgia conceded 69.3 yards per game on the ground, and it could shut down the duo of Desmond Ridder and Gerrid Doaks, who both ran for over 600 yards.

Ridder could beat the Bulldogs through the air, but he may be forced into long-yardage situations in which Georgia can dial up blitzes and put him under duress.

The top betting play for the Peach Bowl may be Under 50.5, but Georgia could cover the 7.5-point spread if Daniels continues to throw well and its defense smothers Cincinnati's rushing attack.