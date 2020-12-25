Cure Bowl 2020: Odds, Daily Fantasy Tips for Liberty vs. Coastal Carolina

Richard Shiro/Associated Press

It may not be a New Year's Six bowl, but Coastal Carolina will have the opportunity to end the best season in program history with an undefeated record. The Chanticleers are set to take on Liberty in the Cure Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Saturday night.

These two teams were supposed to meet earlier in the season on Dec. 5, but that game was canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests within Liberty's program. Instead, Coastal Carolina played previously unbeaten BYU on that day and notched a 22-17 victory, its biggest win of the season.

The Chanticleers are 11-0, but they shared the Sun Belt championship with Louisiana after positive COVID-19 tests within their program caused the conference title game to be canceled. Now, Coastal Carolina is playing in its first bowl game since it became a full FBS program in 2018.

Liberty should be a tough opponent, as it went 9-1 during the regular season, with its only loss coming at NC State on Nov. 21, a 15-14 defeat. The Flames appeared in their first bowl game last season (a 23-16 victory over Georgia Southern in the Cure Bowl) in their first year under head coach Hugh Freeze.

Here's everything you need to know about this year's Cure Bowl, along with some daily fantasy tips for the matchup.

Cure Bowl Information

Date: Saturday, Dec. 26

Start Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN online

Odds

Spread: Coastal Carolina (-7.5)

Over/Under: 59.5 points

Moneyline: Coastal Carolina -305 (bet $305 to win $100); Liberty +210 (bet $100 to win $210)

Via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Daily Fantasy Tips

Capitalize on Marable's Nose for the End Zone

Not only is Coastal Carolina senior running back CJ Marable an impressive runner, but he's played a big role in the Chanticleers' passing offense this season, too. He's rushed for 844 yards and 12 touchdowns while also hauling in 30 passes for 220 yards and seven touchdowns.

With 19 total touchdowns this season, Marable is the player you should construct your daily fantasy lineup around. And he's only gotten better on the ground as the year has progressed. After not rushing for more than 75 yards in any of Coastal Carolina's first eight games, he's rushed for at least 120 in each of their past three games, scoring multiple touchdowns in each.

Liberty has a tough pass defense, but it's more susceptible to being beaten on the ground. That should bode well for Marable, who continues to be a focal point of the Chanticleers' offense. He's thrived in a big matchup before (132 rushing yards and two touchdowns vs. BYU), and he should do so again against the Flames.

Go with Liberty's Willis at QB

James Kenney/Associated Press

You can't go wrong with either quarterback in this matchup, as Coastal Carolina's Grayson McCall and Liberty's Malik Willis have both put up solid numbers this season. However, Willis has a bit more upside in this matchup, and that's because of his ability to make plays with his feet.

In addition to passing for 2,040 yards and 20 touchdowns in nine games, Willis has rushed for 807 yards and 10 touchdowns. He's gotten into the end zone on the ground in seven games, so there's a good chance he'll do so again in the Cure Bowl. Willis has also thrown multiple touchdowns in five straight games.

McCall may have slightly better passing numbers (2,170 yards and 23 touchdowns), but Willis' running ability could prove to be the difference between a solid DFS play and a great one. Plus, Coastal Carolina is giving up 137.9 rushing yards per game, so Willis should have a decent showing on the ground to go along with his usual solid passing numbers.

Coastal Carolina's Likely a Sleeper Play at Tight End

Richard Shiro/Associated Press

If you're looking for an offensive player who could put up big numbers at a lower cost, then Coastal Carolina junior tight end Isaiah Likely may be an option. He's the Chanticleers' second-leading receiving option this season, notching 25 catches for 517 yards and four touchdowns.

Likely has big-play potential, as that's how he had several of his best showings of the year. His biggest game came in a win over Appalachian State on Nov. 21, when he had three receptions for 118 yards and a touchdown. However, that was also the last time he got into the end zone this season.

With Likely overdue to score a touchdown, he could be poised to do so on Saturday, especially coming off a showing against Troy in which he had a season-high five receptions for 66 yards. He's less of a sure thing than some other playmakers in this matchup, but his big-play ability makes him an intriguing choice.

